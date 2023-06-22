LambdaTest announces Delta Awards in Testing

The award celebrates and recognizes testers & developers who have done outstanding work and pushed the boundaries of software testing

San Francisco, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform, has announced Delta Awards in Testing. The award aims to recognize and reward testers & developers, who play a critical role in the community and at their workplaces by advocating world-class QA practices and providing valuable feedback to improve product quality and user experience.

The LambdaTest Delta Awards cover the entire gamut right from young talents, world-class leaders and testing teams to innovative open-source contributions/projects. The five categories in the Delta Awards are Rising Tester of the Year, Best Test Leader of the Year, Best Test Team of the Year, Best Contributor in Open-Source Testing, and Best Open-Source Project in Testing.

To apply for the awards or to nominate your peers/managers/teams, please visit- https://www.lambdatest.com/ testmuconf-2023/awards and fill up the relevant nomination form at no cost. One can apply across multiple categories as well.

The last date for application submission is July 30, 2023, and the winners will be announced between August 22 and 24, during Testµ Conf 2023, LambdaTest’s annual testing conference that is among the largest testing-related online events in the world.

“Today, the quality of digital experience shapes the customer’s opinion about a company’s product/service. Digital-first customers only want the best. This puts immense pressure on the testing team who have to be on their toes at all times. The LambdaTest Delta Awards for Testing hopes to celebrate these game changers who have gone above and beyond their duty calls to put the customer and the QA community at the center,” said Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations and OSPO, LambdaTest.

LambdaTest has also recently announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options–public cloud, single tenant, or on-premise.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/ testmuconf-2023/awards

