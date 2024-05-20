The baht strengthened the most in more than two months at 35.85 baht per dollar.



Bangkok, The baht returned to close the market at 36.07 after appreciating past the 36.00 level during the day, reaching the strongest level in more than two months at 35.85 baht per dollar. (Compared to the market closing level last Friday at 36.21 baht per dollar)

Miss Kanchana Chokpaisansin Research executive Kasikorn Research Center Said that the baht strengthened past the 36.00 level in the first period in line with the rebound in the price of gold in the world market as a safe-haven asset after the market was concerned about the uncertainty of the situation in Iran. In addition, there should be additional support from Thailand’s 1Q24 GDP numbers, which expanded more than expected at 1.5% YoY (market expected at 0.8%).

However, the baht gradually depreciated in the afternoon in line with the Yuan, which lacked support. This is because the market is back waiting to evaluate the details of real estate measures from the Chinese authorities. For today’s fund flow direction Foreign investors made net purch

ases of Thai bonds and stocks of 8,324 million baht and 104.71 million baht, respectively.

For the framework for the movement of the baht tomorrow Preliminary estimate is at 35.85-36.20 baht per dollar. While important factors that need to be followed include the direction of gold prices in the world market. Fundflow signals and statements of Fed officials.

Source: Thai News Agency