AIMC meets to discuss FETCO-SEC-SET. tomorrow



Bangkok, AIMC scheduled to discuss FETCO-SEC-SET tomorrow. Points out that sending signals from the government has a positive effect on the business sector and capital markets.

Mrs. Chawinda Hanratanakul, as president of the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), revealed her preparations to join discussions with the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) tomorrow (21 May) that the AIMC is preparing to collect information and Criteria for the Tax Saving Fund to discuss the conclusions together and present to the Finance Minister for consideration in the next order. with related agencies Both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) participated in the discussion. However, the criteria and conditions for the tax deduction fund that the AIMC Association will propose this time cannot yet be disclosed. can But the important thing is that the criteria that will be proposed in this round focus on investing in Thai stocks 100%. Tomorrow

will be a meeting via online channels. Will there be a detailed announcement after the meeting? Unable to answer at this time. Must wait and see clarity in the meeting.

The president of the AIMC Association viewed that the government’s signal It has a positive effect on the industry. And it is a signal that there will be more money coming into the business sector. The capital market sector is ready to support and find guidelines. To work together to make the Thai business sector move forward. and sees that it still has a positive effect on the Thai stock market Help support the investment atmosphere

Previously on May 16th The association discussed together about the Tax Saving Fund after Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Minister of Finance. Sending a signal to open the way to bringing long-term stock mutual funds (LTF) back to help revive the stock market. The government is trying to stimulate the economy in every dimension. Including the Thai capital market dimension.

Source: Thai News Agency