Patcharawat emphasizes the Water Department and Groundwater Department to deal with the rainy season.



Bangkok, ‘ Pacharawat’ emphasizes measures to deal with the rainy season. Let the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources prepare tools – personnel and a timely notification system. Follow the flood-drought solution center, emphasizing the need to help the people until the situation is resolved.

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, inspected the operations of the Center for Monitoring and Solving Drought and Flood Problems. Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Under the cooperation between the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources, welcomed by Mr. Phadon Thawornkritcharat, Director-General of the Department of Water Resources and Mrs. Oranuch Lorpensri, Director-General of the Department of Groundwater Resources.

In this dry season, a total of 71 people have reported drought issues, and all of them have had their problems resolved. At the same time, the Departm

ent of Water Resources reported on assistance to people affected by drought in 34 provinces where water was distributed for consumption. Able to help 393,012 people, 460,457 rai of land benefited, including pumping water to help farmers who grow economic crops such as durian, rambutan, mangosteen, etc. in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Total assistance is approximately 27,127 rai.

The Department of Groundwater Resources reported that Can alleviate water problems for consumption and agriculture. Resulting in the benefit of 83,640 people, totaling an area of ??43,000 rai, distributing water to the people, not less than 4.7 million liters, benefiting 553,835 people, along with cleaning out groundwater wells. Repair the underground water supply system Repair and installation of water pumps It has also solved the problem of Ko Yao area, Phang Nga Province, lacking water for consumption every year. So I went to investigate. and drilling to develop groundwater wells Resulting in the benefit of no less tha

n 14,400 people.

Police General Patcharawat said that Thailand is about to enter the rainy season in order to prepare for prevention and relief from upcoming floods. Please do the following:

Let the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources prepare tools, machinery, and personnel to be ready for work. Including a telemetry system and an alert system to be able to measure and notify the public of information.

Have the Department of Water Resources expedite the development of all types of water reservoirs and monkey cheeks. for supporting water Store water for use next year.

Have the Department of Water Resources inspect the stability and safety of water control buildings, water barriers, and increase drainage efficiency.

It is also concerned about the drought situation where many areas still face problems with water for both consumption and agriculture. Therefore, we request the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources Help and alleviate the

suffering of the people from the drought situation according to the plans and measures established until the situation returns to normal.

Source: Thai News Agency