16 Malaysian Tourists Safe After 7.7-Magnitude Quake in East Nusa Tenggara
Kuala lumpur: A group of 16 Malaysian tourists who were in areas affected by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, have been confirmed safe and in good health.
According to Nam News Network, in a media advisor…
Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Quake Rocks Indonesia as SAR Teams Scramble for Urgent Rescue Ops
Flores island: Rescuers combed through debris for survivors after a powerful earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island on Saturday, killing at least 38 people, according to a disaster official. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s national disaster m…
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s Flores Island, Killing 38
Flores island: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 38 lives. In addition to the fatalities, the earthquake caused significant damage to buildings and briefly triggered a ts…
Indonesia Hit by Second Powerful Earthquake in One Day as Death Toll Rises to 47
Jakarta: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Indonesia’s western Sumatra island late on Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported. This quake came after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake had already hit the country’s eastern Flores island earlier th…
Indonesia Hit by Earthquake Aftershock as Rescuers Search for Survivors
Flores: Fresh back from Indonesia FRANCE 24 journalist Jamie Smith-Maillet assesses the damage caused by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the Flores region. Rescue teams are working to pull survivors from the rubble, while an aftershock has hi…