Miscellaneous
Sports News

Noodles for 10 baht. Full and delicious.

August 24, 2023

Satun 24 Aug- Product prices continue to rise. make various foods adjust accordingly to survive But there is one noodle shop that still sells at a price of 10 baht per cup for more than 8 years, completely opposite the price trend.This noodle shop is …

Continue Reading
Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2023
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.