Satun 24 Aug- Product prices continue to rise. make various foods adjust accordingly to survive But there is one noodle shop that still sells at a price of 10 baht per cup for more than 8 years, completely opposite the price trend.This noodle shop is …
Bangkok, Aug. 24 – BAAC organizes an exclusive campaign for step-down deposits. Give a maximum interest of 15.80% per year. Step Up Campaign. Deposit for 10 months, receive a maximum interest of more than 6.20% per year. Win prizes with savings lotter…
Bangkok, 24 Aug – 10,000 baht digital money from the Pheu Thai government. What are the conditions, who can get it, and on what day can I use it? Follow up from the report.-Thai News AgencySource: Thai News Agency
Bangkok, Aug. 24 – The OCPB Board recommends 3 measures to strengthen the teeth. Protect the rights of consumers in insurance. reduce disputes The value of lack of benefit from using a car, drunk driving extends to being drunk on marijuana, Kratom lea…
Pheu Thai Party, Aug. 24 – “Srettha” enters the party, summons a working group to talk. Government policy to be proposed to the parliamentary meeting. Ready to meet the crowd of red shirts in Pathum Thani receiving a vase of flowers Confidence in Pheu…