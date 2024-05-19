junior tattoo artist He was attacked by a group of senior tattoo artists.



Junior tattoo artist. Appeal to the Sai Mai Must Surv page to help expedite the case of being attacked and seriously injured by seniors. Afraid of not being treated fairly

Mr. Wasan, 45 years old, a famous tattoo artist or in the industry called “Chang O 69”, along with Mr. Sky, 33 years old, a younger friend. Met Mr. Ekkapop Noble yellow The founder of the Saimai page must survive. To ask for help in the case of being assaulted by a senior tattoo artist and his gang at a tattoo contest at Bang Yai Market, Nonthaburi Province, until he was seriously injured and had a broken nose bone. Doctors agreed that he would be hospitalized for more than 40 days.

Chang O said that he has been a tattoo artist for more than 20 years and has had many Thai and foreign customers come to get tattoos. Sometimes foreigners will hire someone to do their tattoos in foreign countries. He will keep contacting and looking for jobs for tattoo artist brothers and sisters so that they can always have income. Until being well known an

d loved by brothers and sisters in the industry causing a senior tattoo artist who didn’t like him Seeing that he had acted too far, he brought a group of people to attack and attack until he was injured.

On that day, he was invited to be a judge for tattoo designs at a tattoo contest. At Bang Yai Market, Nonthaburi Province, on April 28th. After he finished his decision, he walked to the car to go back and see his sick child in the hospital. While walking to get into the car, a senior tattoo artist named “Chang Ying”, about 50 years old, along with 5 other people, came in and yanked on the car door. Then they attacked him until he was seriously injured and his nose bone was broken before ‘Chang Ying’ pulled out a cap gun. came up and threatened to stop him from standing out

In addition, he repeatedly threatened that ‘Don’t even think about reporting it. Even if you report it, it will be of no use. I know the seniors in Nonthaburi Province. Anyway, I can clear it all up.’ before they ran away. After the inc

ident, he filed a report at Bang Yai Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, in order to prosecute the group who caused the incident to the utmost. But from the threats of the perpetrator causing fear that the case would not progress Therefore, he took the incident to discuss with a group of friends. In the tattoo artist industry, everyone is worried and afraid that they will not be treated fairly. Therefore, I recommend that you come and ask for help from Mr. Ekaphob. Noble yellow The founder of the Saimai must survive page mentioned this.

As for Mr. Sky, a junior tattoo artist who came along and was the victim who was threatened by “Technician Ying”. He said that after the incident with P’O, a group of brothers and sisters in the tattoo artist industry came together to support him. When Mr. Ying learned that he and the brothers and sisters in the industry had come to support him, he became jealous. Most recently on 11 May. He went to see a movie at a department store. and met Mr. Ying by accident. Mr. Ying wa

lked up to the issue and said, “How are you going to do it? You came to talk. Are you taking sides with him?” He replied, ‘Everyone is on P’O’s side. No one will side with a bully like you. It’s past the end of the day to use force to hurt other people.’ This made Mr. even more dissatisfied, so he pulled out a folding knife and threatened to harm himself. He then pointed at Mr. Ying and said, ‘Don’t use weapons. Definitely come face to face.’ Mr. Ying then called the group and challenged him to follow him to the parking lot. But he did not go because he knew that Mr. Ying had a habit of liking groups of dogs. He saw that this type of behavior was a danger to society. Bringing weapons into the store Therefore, he went to report the matter as evidence at Phahon Yothin Police Station.

While Mr. Ekkaphop said that what happened to the two victims was an act without fear of the country’s laws. must be strictly prosecuted Guilty on every charge Even if the perpetrator claims to know the big person, it doesn’t matt

er because everyone is under the same law. Wrongdoing must be prosecuted without exception. which he asked you Pol. Col. Piyawut Kaewmanee, deputy commander of the Nonthaburi Provincial Police, acting superintendent of Bang Yai Police Station, and Pol. Col. Marut Sudnongbua, superintendent of Phahonyothin Police Station. Charged the investigating officers to expedite prosecution of the perpetrators on all charges. In order not to continue to be a danger to society

For cases of physical harm to another person causing serious injury Must be punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 10 years and a fine ranging from 10,000-200,000 baht

Source: Thai News Agency