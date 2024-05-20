Use influencers and KOLs to promote Thai SELECT restaurants in the Chinese market



Nonthaburi, The Commerce Minister is on the right track by using influencers and KOLs to promote Thai SELECT restaurants, joining the project with more than 39 restaurants, entering the Chinese market, reaching viewers more than 68 million times, creating trade value of more than 300 million baht, confident. Increase sales even more

Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, received a report from the Overseas Trade Promotion Office in Guangzhou on organizing activities with Influencers and KOLs in China to promote Thai SELECT restaurants to invite them. Chinese people consume more Thai food. According to the policy of the Ministry of Commerce in finding new marketing channels to reach consumers Especially the Chinese market, which is a mobile phone economy, likes to watch advertisements and order products online. via mobile phone Especially ordering products from watching live streaming.

Ms. Oranuch Wannapinyo, Director of the Overseas Trade Promotion Office in Guangzhou, sa

id that the Guangzhou Trade Promotion Office has accelerated the policy of using online channels and using influencers or KOLs in The Chinese market organizes activities to promote the Thai restaurant logo and Thai food products that receive the Thai SELECT logo, including making video clips to promote Thai restaurants through TikTok (Douyin), teaching Thai cooking on the Little Redbook (Xiaohongshu) platform, and Cantonese television programs By carefully selecting food KOLs to co-produce public relations media through various channels, more than 137 video clips/articles.’

In 2024, the Ministry of Commerce through the Department of International Trade Promotion There are plans to organize activities using Influencers and KOL channels for the Chinese market in 7 projects and are expected to reach more than 68 million views, and more than 39 Thai SELECT restaurants will join the project, creating trade value of more than 300 million baht.

Source: Thai News Agency