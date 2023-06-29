ACIA Aero Leasing Appoints Grant Tolson as Chief Financial Officer

Highly Experienced Aviation Finance Expert Joins as Lessor Continues to Bolster Market-Leading Position

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the appointment of Grant Tolson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Tolson will take the lead of the lessor’s financial initiatives, supporting ongoing efforts to expand the scale and reach of its market-leading platform.

“Grant brings a wealth of experience, notably in terms of capital management and complex transactions, as well as strategic acumen and deep knowledge of the financial markets, which will be of great benefit to ACIA as we continue to expand globally,” said Mick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of ACIA Aero Leasing.

Tolson brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. He is joining ACIA from BMO Capital Markets, where he held the position of Managing Director and Head of the U.S. Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group. Prior to BMO, he was Head of Financial Institutions Corporate Finance, Americas at BNP Paribas. During his career, Tolson also held senior leadership positions in investment banking at Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets (“RBC”). At RBC, Tolson founded and led the global aviation finance practice, with a significant focus on the regional aircraft leasing sector.

“I am very excited to be joining ACIA, which has earned its reputation in the global aircraft leasing community as a company with great market leadership, stellar growth prospects, and unparalleled service to clients,” commented Grant Tolson, ACIA Aero Leasing’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Tolson earned his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Master of International Affairs in International Business and Finance from Columbia University, as well as his Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Duke University. Tolson serves on the Duke New York Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital (“ACIA Group”), is a leading regional aircraft lessor headquartered in Ireland, with offices located in France, Canada, England, and South Africa. ACIA manages a portfolio of nearly 70 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 21 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

