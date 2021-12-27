The Bangka Belitung Islands COVID-19 Task Force announced on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing isolation has increased to 29 after two more people get tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today, two additional COVID-19 cases were found in Pangkalpinang and West Bangka,” the task force’s secretary, Mikron Antariksa, said.

With these two additional cases, there are currently 29 COVID-19 patients who are still undergoing isolation. Fifteen of them are in Pangkalpinang while 14 others are in Central Bangka, West Bangka, Belitung, Bangka, and South Bangka, he said.

“Today, two of the 29 active patients are undergoing isolation in centralized isolation, while 20 self-isolated patients and the rest are undergoing treatment at a referral hospital,” he pointed out.

Antariksa said the self-isolated patients could hopefully undergo isolation on the available centers to enable them to get better services.

“Today, only two beds in Pangkalpinang isolation center are occupied by patients, thus the availability of special rooms for COVID-19 patients is more than adequate,” he said.

He elaborated that as of Sunday, the province’s official tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,353, comprising 13,640 from Pangkalpinang, 9,839 from Bangka, 6,625 from Central Bangka, 5,640 from West Bangka, 3,497 from South Bangka, 7,784 from Belitung, and 5,328 East Belitung.

One more patient made a recovery from COVID-19, thus increasing the recovery rate to 50,863. Those fully recovering from the coronavirus consist of 13,328 people from Pangkalpinang; 9,474 from Bangka; 6,438 from Central Bangka; 5,496 from West Bangka; 3,343 from South Bangka; 7,548 from Belitung; and 5,236 from East Belitung.

“Today, none of patients is reportedly dead so that cumulative death tally for COVID-19 is still recorded at 1,461. They consist of 297 in Pangkalpinang; 364 in Bangka; 181 in Central Bangka; 141 in West Bangka; 153 in South Bangka; 233 in Belitung; and 92 in East Belitung,” Antariksa added.

Source: Antara News