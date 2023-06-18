Sea turtle conservation action plan needs scientific data support: KKP

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The formulation of national and regional action plan for sea turtle conservation needs scientific data support and alignment, according to the Director General of Marine Spatial Management at Indonesia’s Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry (KKP) Victor Gustaaf Manoppo.”Unfortunately, scientific studies or data regarding the spread, number of population,bioecological aspect, threats, as socio-economic (aspects) of sea turtle survival remain very limited,” he said in his official statement here on Sunday. To this end, the ministry encourages various stakeholders to strengthen the sea turtle conservation through the empowerment of regulation, population monitoring, sea turtle nest conservation, andtransnational management efforts that are jointly made by countries in the region and beyond. t the “2023 Indonesia Sea Turtle Symposium and the Greater Coral Triangle Region”, he noted that the population monitoring and sea turtle nest conservation efforts continue to be carried out at several priority conservation locations to preserve the sea turtle population in nature. Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Indonesia Foundation Lukas Adhyakso stated that his party has a long-term commitment to sea turtle conservation in Indonesia. He also noted that efforts to maintain species survival need the cooperation of various parties. “Zero species extinction is one of WWF’s goals. Interventions to reduce threats that include minimizing incidental capture, ending the trafficking of protected species, and increasing the survival rate of species need all partners’ collaboration,” he remarked. He further said that Indonesia, as part of the coral triangle area, is home to key species such as stingrays, sea turtles, and many other marine mammals. To this end, the management of critical habitats needs to be carried out through concrete steps to support the conservation and rescue of the sea turtle population in Indonesia, he added.

Source: Antara News Agency