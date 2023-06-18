Kompolnas sees improvement in human trafficking law enforcement

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) assessed that the National Police’s (Polri’s) law enforcement against human traffickers had become more significant after the formation of Polri’s human trafficking task forces in early June.Kompolnas member Poengky Indarti, when confirmed here on Saturday, stated that the task forces, formed from the Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) to the regional police levels, have received 314 police reports and arrested 414 human trafficking suspects from June 5 to 15, 2023. “This is because the task force is formed in all regional police. Therefore, the uncovering of cases became more focused, fast, effective, and efficient, rather than relying only on the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum),” she explained. The number of cases uncovered by the task forces in just 11 days is almost close to the number of human trafficking cases handled by the national and regional police in three years. Data shared by the Dittipidum in early May 2023 showed that from 2020 to April 2023, there were 405 police reports recorded with 517 suspects arrested. The 405 reports comprised 126 reports in 2020, 122 reports in 2021, 133 reports in 2022, and 24 reports in 2023 as of April. From 314 reports in the period of June 5 to 15, 2023, the number of victims reached 1,314 people. The figure was almost similar to the number of victims recorded by the Dittipidum in three years. “Kompolnas appreciates and supports Polri for successfully uncovering 500 cases of human trafficking and determining hundreds of suspects between 2020 and 2022. We hope this achievement can be improved in 2023,” Indarti said. She added that the mapping of human trafficking syndicate networks, coordination with activists, and prompt action for prevention and law enforcement in all regional police are needed to eradicate human trafficking. National PoliceSpokespersonBrigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said the intensive handling of human trafficking,carried out by the task forces, is a manifestation of the state’s presence in protecting citizens from human trafficking. He also affirmed Polri’s seriousness in handling human trafficking before and after the task forces were formed.

Source: Antara News Agency