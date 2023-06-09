K+ signs exclusive agreement for broadcasting rights with AFC

Leading broadcaster of sports content in Vietnam, K+, has signed an unprecedented agreement to acquire on an exclusive basis all competitions organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the 2025-26 to 2028-29 seasons in Vietnam, starting with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers’ final round in September 2024.

This agreement includes more than 25 competitions including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup. Furthermore, men’s senior national team and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 final will also be covered on broad reach linear free-to-air television in the country.

Manuel Rougeron, Executive Vice-President APAC of Canal International, said: “We are delighted and looking forward to bringing to our customers and Vietnamese fans the best of the Asian football with unmatched quality standard in the country. This is a new step for K in Vietnam and the confirmation of our strong anchorage in this country.”

With this agreement, the Canal Group, established in Vietnam via its K subsidiary, is aiming to become the reference broadcaster of the Vietnamese national team and the strongest Vietnamese clubs, in a context of rising popularity of Vietnamese football.

Andrew Rogers, AFC commercial director, added: “Canal , through their K channels, have demonstrated their extensive capabilities in providing fans with best-in-class services that will undoubtedly enhance the way fans in Vietnam experience Asian football, with more live matches and more quality than ever before.”

Meanwhile AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said football in Vietnam has developed massively across all levels in recent years, which further underlines the progress of the AFC’s vision and mission.

He was delighted to confirm the agreement with Canal Group to enhance the consumption and reach of the world-class competitions in football-loving Vietnam and he was grateful for the groups’ faith in the AFC and in the future of the Asian game.

Launched in 2009, K is a joint venture between VTV, the national leading public television, Opal, a subsidiary under Openasia Group and the CANAL Group, which distributes packages of more than 164 channels via satellite and app on smart devices and produces five premium channels specifically for the Vietnamese market.

In Vietnam, K broadcasts major competitions on an exclusive basis such as the Premier League, Formula 1, UFC, ATP, the Australian Open and LIV Golf./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency