“JJ” updates the state of mind, “Ob” being with friends is still as bright as before

Young Tee “JJ Kritsanaphum” inevitably asked about the state of mind of his best friend “Ob Obnithi” after the girl “Maprang Alisa” came out. gave an interview that he had decided to reduce the relationship to only friends with ex-boyfriends like “Aob” young people amid rumors that “Aob” heavy hearts

Previously, young people “JJ”, “Ob” and young Maprang still had the opportunity to work together in one brand. which has the appearance of both Aob and Maprang, including JJ in the same frame

Recently, “JJ” as a friend revealed at the event that On working together with both of them everything looks fine professionalism Do not bring personal matters into the work.

Source: Thai News Agency