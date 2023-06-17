“James Jirayu” travels to ask for forgiveness from respected adults Preparing for ordination leave in place of parents

Previously, the sweet young protagonist “James – Jirayu Tangsrisuk” used to preface that he wanted to be ordained instead of his parents. and continue to study the Dhamma In which he revealed that he should ordain after the age of 25, including asking for time to clear the schedule first

Young James, now 29 years old, hurry to clear the job. Auspicious time to be ordained and brought flowers to ask for ordination with respected adults in the entertainment industry Prepare to turn to study the Dharma.

Source: Thai News Agency

