Indonesian Ambassador welcomes SOIna contingent in Berlin

Banjarmasin, S Kalimantan (ANTARA) – Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno, welcomed the Special Olympics Indonesia (SOIna) contingent, which includes two athletes from South Kalimantan, in Berlin on Friday (June 16, 2023).Budiono, an official at the South Kalimantan’s Youth and Sports Office, said on Saturday that Oegroseno received the SOIna contingent with great enthusiasm. The ambassador also provided them with guidance regarding the conditions in Berlin, Budiono said. “As Germany enters the summer, we expect the SOIna contingent to adapt quickly,” he added. He mentioned that the SOIna contingent was officially sent off by Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo on June 10 to participate in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games (SOWSG) in Berlin. The SOIna contingent arrived at Frankfurt International Airport on June 12 and stayed in Hessen for three days, where German athletes usually prepare for competitions. Then, on Thursday (June 15), the contingent continued their journey to Berlin. Thousands of athletes from 170 national representatives will participate in the SOWSG. The SOIna contingent consists of 42 individuals, including 25 athletes, 12 coaches, 4 officials, and a doctor. The Indonesian athletes will compete in 7 sports: athletics, badminton, swimming, bowling, table tennis, artistic gymnastics, and rhythmic gymnastics. The SOWSG will take place from June 17 to 25 in Berlin. The South Kalimantan athletes in the SOIna contingent are Arsyad, who will compete in swimming, and Sila, who will participate in artistic gymnastics. Furthermore, Minister Ariotedjo stated that the government is committed to providing equal opportunities and rights to all athletes in the country. He expressed this statement while sending off the SOIna contingent from Jakarta. “The government is committed to providing equal opportunities and rights for sports and achievements without discrimination,” he said.

Source: Antara News Agency