Former Ambassador to Japan forced to quit job on bribery charges

The Prime Minister has decided to force former Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam out of his job for serious violations and wrongdoings in work, as a disciplinary measure.

The disciplinary measure is effective from December 30, 2022, when the Party Central Committee announced a decision on the enforcement of disciplinary actions against Party members who violate regulations.

On December 22, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency launched criminal proceedings against and detained Nam, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan, for charges of accepting bribes.

Nam is one of the suspects in the case of “Offering, brokering, accepting bribes, abusing power and authority while performing official duties, committing fraud to misappropriate assets” that occurred within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.

On December 27, 2022, Nam was expelled from the Party under a decision of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat for degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; accepting bribes; violating the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations and State laws; and violating the regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility for setting an example.

His violations have resulted in extremely serious consequences, causing public outrage and negatively affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and diplomatic sector.

Nam, 60, was born in Nam Dinh and had many years working in the foreign affairs sector. From 1988 to 2022, he held various positions and gained extensive experience in diplomatic work.

In 2014, Nam was appointed as Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and concurrently served as the Chairman of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs. In August 2018, he was appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency