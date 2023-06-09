First Dien Hong Awards honours 67 works

Sixty-seven outstanding works wining the first Dien Hong Awards – the national press award on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils – have been honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.

They included five Prize A, 13 Prize B, 16 Prize C, and 31 consolation prizes.

Addressing the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight to see the submission of 3,328 works to the first edition by 171 press agencies in Vietnam and abroad and seven loffices of the NA delegation and people’s councils.

The carefully prepared entries are rich in topics, sharp in content, diverse in style and modern in means of journalism, Hue said, adding that their discovery, novelty, and creativity have been well received and appreciated by readers.

In addition to the above-said prizes within the structure of the award, there were two special prizes for an excellent multimedia product and excellent foreign information imprint. Their respective winners were the Vietnam News Agency with its special information page on the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2016 term; and the Radio Station of the University of Chile with a work spotlighting the Vietnam-Chile friendship week programme./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

