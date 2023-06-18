Australia, Italy wow spectators at fireworks fest in Da Nang

Australia and Italy showed off their fireworks during Chasing Your Dreams – the topic of the third night – at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival with breathtaking performances along the Han River on June 17.

The Australian performance was built on dance music and unique light effects to win the hearts of spectators and the jury.

The team also described the ups and downs of the country through fireworks performances on the basis of music Mad World and Survivor, featuring the forest fire in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy demonstrated the antique space and modern light with inspiration from a masterpiece Ambiente spaziale a luce nerea (Spatial Environment in Black Light) by Lucio Fontana, an Argentinean-Italian painter, sculptor and theorist (1899-1968). The Italian team played a classic concert night with effects of fireworks in the skies, creating a night music party with fireworks on the rhythm of ‘Symphony No 5’, and ‘Fate Symphony’, in C Minor, Op.67 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Different Italian fireworks teams previously had taken top prizes at the annual fireworks festival in Da Nang city, including Italy’s Martarello in 2017-18, and Parente Fireworks in 2011-12.

The UK and Poland will play on the fourth night on June 24.

Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to host a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a “Fireworks Festival City” reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia.

The festival has helped the city win recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency