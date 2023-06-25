271 MPs have already reported themselves and called the council meeting on July 3.

Parliament 25 June – 299 MPs have not reported themselves today, only 1 MP has reported, while the Royal Decree announced the convening of the National Assembly on July 3.

Reporters reported that the parliament was still open to MPs report to even if it’s a holiday Since opening to report until now there 271 MPs have reported themselves, leaving 229 other MPs who have not reported themselves. and in the morning there Only one MP came to report, namely Mr. Thanapat Srichana, MP for Yasothon District 3 from Bhumjaithai Party.

For Monday, June 26, it is reported that 58 other Bhumjai Thai Party MPs who have not yet reported will travel to the House of Commons at 9:30 a.m., while the Kao Klai Party, Mr. Pita Limcharoenrat The party leader will bring a team of 151 MPs from the party to report together on June 27 at about 9:00 a.m., while the Chart Thai Pattana Party They will report together on June 28 at 11:00 a.m. to confirm their duties on behalf of the people.

When MPs complete their report Everyone will gather again on July 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the council session. After yesterday, the Royal Gazette website published a royal decree The parliament had already been summoned on that day.

Reporters reported that the parliament had organized an exhibition for the 2023 election by bringing pictures of members. House of Representatives elected in all 400 districts of 400 people to be displayed on the board. divided into provincial and district areas By the picture of 100 members of the House of Representatives, with the best of the 26th set of MPs arranged for viewing, such as the two oldest MPs, Pol.Lt.Gen. Wiroj Pao-in, age 89 years Pheu Thai Party List and Mrs. Kwanruen Thienthong, 79 years old, Palang Pracharat Party, Sa Kaeo Province, Region 1

As for the two youngest MPs, Mr. Thawiwong Towiwong, 27 years old, Kao Klai Party, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, Region 1 and Ms. Sudarat Pitakphonpanlop, 27 years old, Pheu Thai Party, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Region 7 for The MP who received the most votes was Ms. Putita Chai-Anan, District 4, Chiang Mai, Kao Klai Party, got 62,009 points and Mr. Tawee Suraban, Palang Pracharat Party, Trang Province, District 2, got 63,185 points, divided by MPs. 400 constituency MPs, 318 males and 82 females, 100 party-list forms, 86 males, 14 females.-Thai News Agency

