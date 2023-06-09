16th working day of 15th NA’s fifth session

The National Assembly (NA) on June 9 continued the 16th working day of its fifth sitting under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the morning, authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh presented reports on the draft revised Land Law and public opinions on the bill. Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh delivered a report verifying the draft revised Land Law. Then the legislature discussed in groups the draft law.

In the afternoon, under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, the NA discussed a draft amended resolution on conducting votes of confidence for those holding positions elected or approved by the NA or the People’s Councils.

Most of the speakers at the discussion agreed on the necessity of promulgating the resolution; dossiers, order, procedures and basic contents in the draft resolution.

The legislative body also discussed in groups the draft Law on Management and Protection of Defence Works and Military Areas.

The NA is scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Citizenship Identity (amended) and the draft Law on Telecommunications (amended) on June 10 morning.

In the afternoon, the NA will table the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended). The session will be broadcast live on the NA television channel./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency