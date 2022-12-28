UI GreenMetric 2022: Luiss among the top 20 most sustainable universities

ROME, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luiss continues to climb the UI GreenMetric 2022 ranking of the world’s most sustainable universities, taking 19th place globally among the 1,050 participating universities and 2nd place in Italy.

Since its first entry in 2018, Luiss has climbed more than 200 positions, starting at 229th. The entire Luiss community’s constant commitment to sustainability has led to a continuous increase in overall score, now 8,875. Also, in the category “Energy and Climate Change” in particular, Luiss ranked among the top universities worldwide, and first in Italy.

Luiss climbed the international rankings of Higher Education: according to the prestigious QS World University ranking by Subject, the University named after Guido Carli is 1st in Italy and 22nd in the world for Political and International Studies and in the Top 100 for the Social Sciences and Management area.

Luiss University is at 53rd place in the top 100 of the Financial Times’ 2022 Masters in Management ranking, with a leap of 23 places, making it the fastest rising in 2022 and putting it among the top universities in the world. There are many assets at the base of this result; one of the most relevant is the career progress of its graduates. The jump is due to improved performance in various categories, in particular average salary, salary increase, and career progress, which have helped Luiss achieve its highest overall rank since 2017.

The Luiss mission is to educate enquirers: curious, resilient, and open-minded professionals in the areas of economics, law, management, and political sciences that are rigorous and reliable to frame and solve issues. Luiss enquirers think like scientists while acting as business leaders, lawyers, managers, policymakers or entrepreneurs. They are deeply engaged in society because they combine their attitude with other people’s resources to meet shared objectives.

