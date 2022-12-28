Tanjung Keluang Park now orangutan conservation site

The Tanjung Keluang Nature Tourism Park in Kubu village, West Kotawaringin district, Central Kalimantan, has now become an orangutan conservation site.

“The Tanjung Keluang Park has just become one of the orangutan conservation sites in our area. There is also the Tanjung Puting National Park and Lamandau Wildlife Sanctuary as conservation locations,” head of Area Conservation II-Pangkalan Bun at the Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) Dendi Sutiadi informed here on Wednesday.

Three orangutans were found in Tanjung Keluang Park after his team conducted a survey and installed a camera trap there.

“It is estimated that the orangutan population is 13 individuals in Tanjung Keluang, and this year, we have released 15 orangutans into the location,” he said.

Tanjung Keluang is also a conservation site for hawksbill sea turtles. The park, which is spread over an area of more than two thousand hectares, is a habitat for other protected animals.

“We can also find other protected animals there, such as deer, lesser mouse-deer, long-tailed macaque, wild boars, pangolins, predatory birds, and others,” Sutiadi said.

Tourists wishing to visit Tanjung Keluang can take land transportation to Kubu village, he informed adding, the park is located about 45 minutes from the city of Pangkalan Bun.

From Kubu village, tourists can continue their journey on a kelotok or a small boat to Tanjung Keluang, which will take 20–30 minutes depending on sea conditions and weather.

Furthermore, Tanjung Keluang Beach also offers ecotourism experiences, West Kotawaringin district’s head of tourism marketing and promotion, Bambang Sigit Purnomo, said.

“Last year, Tanjung Keluang won first place in the ecotourism category in the 2021 Pesona Indonesia Award (API),” Purnomo pointed out.

In an effort to protect orangutans, the Central Kalimantan BKSDA also organized an educational event and campaign in August 2022 for children in Palangka Raya city with the aim of building their understanding on how orangutans are the nation and the world’s wealth.

Source: Antara News