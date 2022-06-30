State revenues break 12-year record by surpassing 100-percent target

The realization of state revenues in 2021 exceeded the 100-percent target for the foremost time in the past 12 years, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani stated.

The realization of state revenues in 2021 crossed Rp2,011.3 trillion, accounting for 115.35 percent of the target set in the 2021 state budget, she noted during an online plenary meeting with the House of Representatives (DPR) accessed from Jakarta on Thursday.

Sri Mulyani remarked that the realization of state revenues in 2021 also grew by 22.06 percent as compared to a year earlier.

The 2021 state revenues comprised Rp1,547.8 trillion from taxes, Rp458.5 trillion from non-tax state revenues, and Rp5 trillion from grants.

The 2021 tax receipts reached 107.15 percent of the target set in the state budget and returned to the pre-pandemic level of Rp1,546.1 trillion recorded in 2019, she remarked.

The minister further noted that the 2021 state spending had reached Rp2,786.4 trillion, or 101.32 percent of the target set in the state budget.

The state spending comprised the central government’s spending worth Rp2,000.7 trillion and transfer to regions and village funds amounting to Rp785.7 trillion.

With the state revenues reaching Rp2,011.3 trillion and state expenditures crossing Rp2,786.4 trillion, the budget deficit reached Rp775.06 trillion in 2021.

“The 2021 budget deficit remains under control at a level of 4.57 percent of the GDP (national gross domestic product),” she pointed out.

In addition, the budget deficit is also lower than the target of 5.70 percent set in the 2021 state budget, she remarked.

Source: Antara News