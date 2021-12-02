Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — Having already declared coal ash non-hazardous waste, the Indonesian government now wants to turn it into bricks that will be used for coral transplantation projects, prompting an outcry from environmental advocates. The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries announced on Nov. 19 a deal with coal power plant operator PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Paiton to produce the bricks using fly ash and bottom ash, or FABA, left over from burning coal. “We see the potential use of FABA in coastal and marine areas as coral transplantation media, tetrapods, and fishers’ houses,” Pamuji L…

Read More