The Shiba Inu Army is making waves in the use of SHIB to purchase goods

shiba inu token is being used on giftchill

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GiftChill (giftchill.co.uk), a cryptocurrency to gift card exchange platform, had a major purchase on its platform from one of the most popular meme coins in the world. After announcing its acceptance of Shiba Inu (SHIB), GiftChill received an e-gift card purchase from a SHIB Whale for $250,000.

Following the site’s move to allow its users to purchase using SHIB, the Shiba Inu Army began purchasing several other e-gift cards en mass; however, this is the largest purchase with SHIB to date.

K.Lawson, the CEO of GiftChill, said, “I would like to thank all of Shiba Army. I was not surprised by the occurrence of such payments because the world is developing and Cryptocurrencies have become a reality and a financial revolution. We strive to be among the best in providing E-Gift Cards.”

As a leading gift card purchasing platform, GiftChill has secured its position as a mainstay of cryptocurrency use and what it can do for the digital economy. Furthermore, the ease with which GiftChill allows its users to exchange cryptocurrency to over one hundred different gift cards will ensure the continued usage of digital currency into the future.

Today, on the GiftChill site, you can now use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba, Kishu, Cardano, Chromia, Solana, XRP, BUSD, USDC, and USDT to purchase gift cards for use throughout the world.

More about GiftChill: The site, which offers over one hundred different gift cards, was created to be the one-stop shop for gift card purchases online. Through their focus on the purchasing power of cryptocurrency, GiftChill can offer its users gift cards at the best price by eliminating the processing fees of credit card companies.

If you would like more information on GiftChill’s addition of Shiba Inu, its gift cards, cryptocurrency options, or any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the GiftChill team at Support@giftchill.co.uk.

Related Images

Image 1: shiba inu token is being used on giftchill

shiba inu token

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment