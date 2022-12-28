Police call for health protocol compliance during New Year revelry

Bantul Resort Police of the Special Region of Yogyakarta have appealed to people to comply with the health protocols during the 2023 New Year celebrations to ensure they remain safe from COVID-19.

“By adhering to the health protocols, we hope the New Year’s celebrations will take place safely, smoothly, and healthily because COVID-19 is not over,” said Bantul Police chief Ihsan here on Wednesday.

Given the increase in cases of COVID-19 in several areas due to the emergence of a new variant, the potential for transmission needs to be anticipated when people’s activities during the year-end holidays increase, he explained.

He also appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year with positive activities, with families at home and the community. He also asked people to not break the rules.

“The new year is a momentum for reflection, self-evaluation. We hope that it can be done at home. If they want to leave the house, we urge people to really take care of themselves and not do anything that violates the rules,” he said.

Police officers and security forces will take firm legal action against those who commit violations or crimes, he added.

During the celebration, he said the police will carry out patrols with personnel from the District Military Command, the Transportation Service, and elements from the community. This effort was made during the 2022 Christmas celebration, too.

“We involve 1,030 personnel. That means we will try our best to secure this area so that the situation is safe and conducive,” he said.

“Security will be carried out with the army, related agencies, and public order and security partners who have been helping us in securing Bantul,” he added.

Ihsan further said that securing Christmas and New Year in the area is not only the responsibility of the police, but of all relevant agencies, including the community.

