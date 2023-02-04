Indonesia inks defense cooperation action plan with Turkey

Jakarta Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar signed a defense cooperation action plan between Indonesia and Turkey in Bakanliklar, Ankara, Turkey, on Friday.

“We have just signed a very historic and important pact, namely an action plan, which is a follow-up to the strategic cooperation relationship between the two countries,” Subianto noted in a written statement received here on Saturday.

The signing of the action plan between the two ministers is aimed at strengthening cooperation to increase the potential of the defense industry and military training.

“I am optimistic that the close cooperation, in the framework of strategic partnership between Turkey and Indonesia, can contribute to peace and stability in the world,” the minister affirmed.

During the Friday visit, Minister Subianto and the Indonesian delegates received a warm welcome from the Turkish minister. Subianto thanked his Turkish counterpart for the warm welcome.

“Once again, thank you for the warm welcome, (and) the cooperation that has existed so far, and we are looking forward to the next historic cooperation,” Subianto noted.

Speaking in connection with the meeting, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar explained that the two parties had discussed about the smooth implementation of the cooperation that had resulted in the cooperation action plan.

“It is important for us to increase the potential for military training and cooperation between Turkey and Indonesia in the defense industry,” he remarked.

Through the cooperation, Akar is upbeat that bilateral relations between Indonesia and Turkey in the field of defense would be able to offer positive contributions.

“(This is) not only for the national interests of the two countries but also for regional security,” the minister stated.

Source: Antara News