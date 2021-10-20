Platform’s recruitment capabilities have grown to support over 30 countries globally

US and Global Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Citeline Connect , the all-in-one clinical trial recruitment platform developed by Informa Pharma Intelligence , is expanding its technology and referral network to include EU and global markets.

The expansion comes on the heels of Citeline Connect’s success in recruiting for Moderna’s Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial, particularly for diverse participants. Diane Montross, Senior Director of Patient Recruitment & Retention at Moderna, spoke on the speed and success of the COVE Study recruitment efforts in a presentation at the recent DPharm conference.

In addition, as the following statistics from Trialtrove indicate, over half of all registered clinical trials involving a drug intervention are conducted outside the US:

Location Number of trials

% of total

US only 88,305 24% Non-US only 257,948 69% US and non-US 10,506 3% Unknown 14,414 4% Total 371,173 100%

“Based on our overwhelming success recruiting for US-based trial sites, combined with the increased need for trial participants at sites outside the US, we saw an opportunity for Citeline Connect to help more study sponsors meet enrollment goals,” said Chris Venezia, Chief Commercial Officer at Citeline Connect. “Our robust prescreening process minimizes screen fails, enabling sponsors to recruit faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

Citeline Connect has already begun recruiting trial participants globally, and with new consent and platform enhancements the recruitment capabilities have grown to support over 30 countries globally, including the UK, Canada, Austria, Italy, France, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Poland, Hungary, New Zealand, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Bulgaria, Israel, Turkey, Taiwan, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, Argentina, Georgia, Colombia, Malaysia, India and Russia.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .

