BPH Migas collected 1.42 million liters fuel oil in cases

Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) and National Police, during the course of 2022, succeeded in resolving cases in which 1.42 million liters of fuel oil were misused.

“The quantity that was successfully recovered reached approximately 1.42 million liters,” Head of BPH Migas Erika Retnowati remarked at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Retnowati said that subsidized diesel fuel constituted a major chunk of the evidences gathered from a total of 786 cases of fuel oil misuse that were successfully resolved.

It comprised 1.02 million liters of subsidized diesel, 837 liters of premium, 14,855 liters of Pertalite, 1,000 liters of Pertamax, 233,403 liters of mixed fuel, 93,605 liters of non-subsidized diesel, and 52,642 liters of subsidized kerosene.

In their statement, East Java, Jambi, and South Sumatra provinces were the places with the maximum amount of evidence.

According to the Job Creation Law, anyone who misuses the distribution or trade of government-subsidized fuel oil could be imposed a maximum imprisonment of six years and a maximum fine of Rp60 billion.

She noted that disclosure of the cases would immensely help in pressing down the abuse of subsidized fuel, the subsidies for which were budgeted in the state budget.

“The police provides utmost support for BPH Migas, especially in terms of fuel control,” she remarked.

The agency head also stated that her administration consistently informed people of the memorandum of understanding and cooperation agreement between BPH Migas and the National Police, as well as several personnel of the regional police, such as those in North Sumatra, South Sumatra, East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, and Central Java.

BPH Migas and National Police also offered legal counseling for communities of consumers.

“We expect that this year there will be increased collaboration with the National Police in terms of supervision, security, and law enforcement, so that fuel distribution can be more (effective and efficient) to consumers, who are entitled to it,” she concluded.

Source: Antara News