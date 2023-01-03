Jakarta finalizing giant sea wall concept

The Jakarta provincial government is finalizing the giant sea wall construction concept, as it is related to spatial planning and intersects with other provinces.

“We sharpened the concept and leave it to the Ministry of Development Planning (Bappenas),” Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono stated after chairing a meeting held to discuss the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.

From 2007 to 2020, Hartono said, the plan to build the giant sea wall has met changes in terms of the concept.

The Jakarta provincial government and the central government will finalize the concept discussed in 2020.

“I leave the concept of the sea embankment to the central government,” the acting governor remarked.

He explained that the discussion regarding the concept will be completed in about three months by involving the Jakarta Development Planning Office (Bappeda) and the National Development Planning Agency.

“The planning concept must be done quickly. (The provincial government) will hold Forum Group Discussion (FGD) with Bappenas, related ministries, such as the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry and the Environment and Forestry Ministry,” he pointed out.

In addition to finalizing the giant sea wall concept, the Jakarta provincial government is discussing financing for the construction, Head of the Jakarta Water Resources Office Yusmada Faizal stated.

However, Faizal did not reveal the projected budget required for constructing the sea wall.

Currently, the Jakarta provincial government along with the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry and the private sector have been focusing on building a coastal embankment.

The coastal embankment, which is part of the NCICD Phase A, is planned to be built until 2025.

The total length of the NCICD embankment path plan reaches 37.3 km that is located at 10 NCICD cluster points.

As of 2022, some 17.1 km out of the total planned embankment path had been built.

The rest of the embankment will be constructed in accordance with the authorities between the provincial government and the PUPR Ministry.

Source: Antara News