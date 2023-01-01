BNPB asks Cianjur quake victims to coordinate before dismantling tents

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has called on victims of the Cianjur earthquake to coordinate with the agency before dismantling emergency tents to avoid any mistakes in reassembling them.

“The BNPB, through the Deputy of Logistics and Equipment dismantled Cianjur earthquake emergency tents that were damaged. From the result of the BNPB’s Logistics and Equipment patrol team, on Saturday (December 31), two tents were found damaged in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku Subdistrict,” BNPB’s Instructor for Tent Assembling Sutrisno said here on Sunday.

According to him, two tents were found damaged because the residents allegedly relocated them, and there were mistakes in reassembling the tents.

As a result, the damaged tents collapsed when heavy rain and strong winds hit the region on Thursday (December 29) night.

To this end, Coordinator for Tents from the Deputy of Logistics and Equipment of the BNPB Prastato Hendarsanto appealed to residents to always coordinate with the Cianjur BPBD or the BNPB if they want to dismantle or relocate the tents to ensure there are no mistakes in the assembling process.

Then, people whose tents are damaged are asked to immediately report to the Cianjur BPBD or the BNPB to get replacements or other solutions.

“We urge residents to report to the Cianjur BPBD or directly to us (the BNPB), so they can immediately get replacements for damaged tents or components if the stock is available,” he remarked.

On November 21, 2022, an earthquake measuring 5.6 in magnitude, which was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, rattled Cianjur District, West Java, leaving hundreds dead and injured.

As of December 20, the death toll from the quake reached 635 after a SAR team found three bodies buried under landslide materials.

The earthquake caused serious damage to 25,186 houses, moderate damage to 12,496 houses, and minor damage to 20,367 houses.

According to government data, at least 525 school buildings were severely damaged in the quake, along with 269 places of worship, 14 healthcare facilities, and 17 office buildings.

Source: Antara News