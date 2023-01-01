Need to increase dissemination of healthy lifestyle in 2023: PAEI

Head of the Professional Development Division of the Indonesian Epidemiologists Association (PAEI) Masdalina Pane highlighted the need for increasing the dissemination of the Healthy Lifestyle Community Movement (Germas) in 2023.

“Dissemination of Germas needs to be increased to make it entrenched in the society,” she said when contacted on Saturday.

Pane noted that, with the strengthening of Germas, people would become more aware of the importance of preventing illness by implementing a healthy lifestyle.

“The community must always be reminded so that the understanding and awareness regarding the importance of a clean and healthy lifestyle can improve because it is better to prevent an illness than treat it,” she remarked.

The epidemiologist explained that Germas covers several steps, such as carrying out physical activities, consuming vegetables and fruits, avoiding smoking, not consuming alcoholic beverages, conducting routine health checks, maintaining environmental health, and using toilets.

“To encourage people to implement those steps, it is necessary to conduct dissemination, education, and strengthen facilities from the government, for example, increasing sports facilities and infrastructure,” she said.

She assessed that, with massive and thorough dissemination, the community is expected to be aware of the benefits of Germas.

“The promotion of Germas aims to prioritize promotive and preventive health paradigm so that the community can become more productive,” she said.

Given the importance of the movement, strengthening dissemination and education of Germas must become a priority in 2023, she added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy for the Coordination of Health Quality and Population Development at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, Agus Suprapto, stated that the ministry is playing an active role in disseminating the importance of Germas.

He affirmed that the government continues to boost the Germas campaign in accordance with Presidential Instruction Number 1 of 2017 regarding the Healthy Lifestyle Community Movement.

Source: Antara News