TMII packed with visitors on 2023 New Year holidays

Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) in East Jakarta is still packed with visitors during the 2023 New Year holiday.

The light rain did not hinder anyone in capturing the moment at Tugu Api Pancasila (the Pancasila Flame Monument).

Heavy traffic was noted at third entrance of TMII.

A visitor, Nur Aisah from Setu, Bekasi, said that she wanted to spend the rest of her New Year holidays with her family at TMII because the ticket prices were affordable.

“There is no increase (in ticket price). It is affordable,” she said.

Aisah said that after the renovation, TMII’s management was deemed to be better. One of examples that could be seen was neat queues when one was about to take a cable car.

However, she pointed out that the car park was still so far away, so she and her family had to walk all the way to the TMII monument square.

The Keong Mas IMAX theater —the icon of TMII— still can not operate because the management was not ready to offer screenings just yet.

To entertain the visitors, TMII hosted shows and entertainments starting at 2 pm, spread out at some places such as at Gajah Mada Plaza, the North Plaza of the Management Building, Horse Statue Plaza, Lake Archipelago Cultural Stage, and Non-Aligned Summit Plaza.

The Management of PT TWC gave scarves to first ten visitors who visited TMII at the beginning of 2023. The scarves were given by President Director of PT TWC Edy Setijono and Executive Director of TMII Emilia Eny Utari.

The first visitors were also greeted with a drum band and the attraction of Color Changing Guard.

They were also entertained with Sekapur Sirih Dance attraction from the Riau Pavilion as a symbol of sincere hospitality. The show was complete with attractions of the Marching Band of Serindit Pavilion Riau.

Source: Antara News