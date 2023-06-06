Automation Hero Joins AWS Marketplace, Empowering End-to-end Intelligent Document Processing

Automation Hero AWS Partner

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN and LONDON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Businesses are struggling to find effective technology that can process the unprecedented rise of unstructured and semi-structured data (email, PDFs, images, invoices, handwritten documents, contracts, forms, and more).

To solve this challenge, Automation Hero is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace – providing AWS customers immediate access to advanced AI technology that automates manual, time-consuming and expensive document-centric processes. This will bring new levels of automation and efficiency to businesses across industries, including insurance, real estate, finance, healthcare, telco and more.

Automation Hero’s all-in-one platform, now running on AWS, enables organizations to process more diverse and complex sets of documents with above-human accuracy. Its no-code approach democratizes access to AI for subject matter experts who no longer need to rely on IT or data science resources. Users can easily take advantage of patent-pending AI document processing and large language model (GPT-like LLMs) understanding capabilities, including, but not limited to:

typed and handwritten OCR

table detection and extraction

signature detection and extraction

structured data / named entity extraction

classification

text summarization, and

document separation

These can be integrated with legacy systems for more data access, complex data and business workflows, human-in-the-loop verification and process analytics to build highly automated, autonomous, and monitorable business processes.

“We’re excited to leverage the power of Automation Hero and AWS to streamline our claims process and reduce manual effort,” said Eoin Grace, Deputy Head of IT at Markerstudy. “Now, we can handle large volumes of claims with speed and accuracy, delivering a better customer experience.”

Until now, companies have struggled to achieve anywhere near 100% fully automated document processing because existing solutions cannot process the wide variety of data often locked within documents. This detrimentally impacts business processes such as underwriting, claims processing, property management, mortgage processing, accounts payable, and compliance.

“We are incredibly excited to work with the leading cloud provider on this next step of our solution,” said Stefan Groschupf, Founder and CEO of Automation Hero. “We’re bringing a new level of access to data and insights trapped in business documents that will be a treasure trove for companies looking to outpace their competition.”

Since its founding in 2017, Automation Hero has been on a meteoric rise, earning the trust of global leaders and members of the Fortune 500 list. Additional recent industry traction includes being named an industry leader in GigaOm’s IDP Radar Report, along with two prominent innovation awards from analyst firms Deep Analysis and Intellyx.

For more information, please visit our Intelligent Automation Solutions on AWS website.

About Automation Hero

Automation Hero helps organizations process any type of document faster than ever with the most powerful and complete intelligent document processing platform. It offers the easiest-to-use and most accurate AI in the industry so companies can instead focus on accelerating business processes to stay competitive. The company was built by a world-class team of sales and AI experts, many of whom were on the founding team of Datameer, the leader in big data analytics. Visit https://automationhero.ai for more information and follow the company’s blog and LinkedIn .

