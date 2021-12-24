Published by

Malaysiakini (English)

YOURSAY | ‘It’s cases like this that makes me ashamed to be a Malaysian.’ Indonesian domestic worker to sue ‘Tan Sri’ for 12 years’ unpaid wages John YC Toh: It’s cases like this that makes me ashamed to be a Malaysian. Why do many of these cases involve titled individuals who are obviously educated and must appear at least to be God-fearing? And the worst part is that our so-called legal system is so screwed up it usually favours the rich and famous. But Malaysia beware. It’s predicted that within the next one or two generations, Indonesia will overtake Malaysia economically, and we may have …

Read More