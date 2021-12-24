Published by

Global Voices

One of the films in the playlist featured Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, whose detention and the death of her three-month-old baby became a symbol of political repression in the Philippines during the pandemic. Photo by Kodao Productions, a content partner of Global Voices, used with permission This playlist is from Cinemata, a platform for social and environmental films about the Asia-Pacific. It is a project of EngageMedia, a nonprofit that promotes digital rights, open and secure technology, and social issue documentary. This is edited and republished as part of a content-sharing agree…

Read More