Final announcement of VN-BCOL 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Pitch Day for IBCOL 2021 – Vietnam National Selection Round (VN-BCOL) was held by YellowBlocks – Head of the National Organizing Committee, and the co-organizers: Hub Global, National Startup Support Center (Ministry of Science & Technology), RedFox Labs, and LaunchZone. This is the second time Vietnam has participated in the competition along with +59 countries from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East.

After two months, VN-BCOL acquired +100 whitepaper submissions from Vietnamese students across the country. Over 1,500 audiences watched the event online. Top three finalists won prizes totaling $5,000, awarded by RedFox Labs. Top 6 finalists were nominated as the Vietnamese representatives to participate in the Final Global Round.

Champion: LifeLink – “A blockchain-based platform using Federated Learning to empower AI in medical research without centralizing and sharing patient data”.

LifeLink – “A blockchain-based platform using Federated Learning to empower AI in medical research without centralizing and sharing patient data”. 1st Runner-up: KidKat – “Blockchain-based Children Trafficking Prevention System”.

KidKat – “Blockchain-based Children Trafficking Prevention System”. 2nd Runner-up: DLA Squad – “A Blockchain Application for Electric Vehicles Battery Leasing Service Management”.

DLA Squad – “A Blockchain Application for Electric Vehicles Battery Leasing Service Management”. Merit Awards: The Blockers – “Certchain”; Trang Le – “Blockchain Technology In Healthcare”; ViFaChain – “Vietnamese Food Export Traceability & Quality Management System”.

Kimiko Doan, YellowBlocks’s Founder, Head of the National Organizing Committee commented: “This year’s projects are of great quality, showing the contestant’s academic knowledge and ability to utilize blockchain in practice. Following the National Pitch Day, we will head to the Mentoring Round where contestants are given the opportunity to connect with and be mentored by leading blockchain experts.”

Ben Fairbank, RedFOX Labs’ Founder commented: “RedFOX Labs is thrilled to be a part of VN-BCOL. The Vietnamese talent is something the whole country can be proud of, and we look forward to seeing Vietnam represented on the world stage. RedFOX Labs launches companies in the fastest growing sectors of the internet economy, so we are well versed in what a company must overcome to go to market and be successful. We take great pride in helping to unearth the next big companies out of Vietnam.”

The International Blockchain Olympiad (IBCOL) is an annual global competition that invites current and recent students to propose complete solutions for real-world problems with blockchain technology. IBCOL 2021 will be held online from October 8-10, 2021.

Media contact: hello@yellowblocks.org | Website: https://yellowblocks.org

A photo is available at: https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ fa799490-25e1-441a-b57f- 4be7d86c9423