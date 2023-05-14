Withdraw the name “Prasert Nilanate” from the party list “Chat Phatthana Kla”

Election Commission of Thailand, May 14 – The Election Commission has withdrawn the name Prasert Nilnet, a candidate for election. List of MPs, No. 21, Chart Phatthana Kla Party

Reporters reported that according to the announcement of the Election Commission On the list of candidates for election of members of the House of Representatives on a party-list basis of the Chart Pattana Kla Party dated April 14, 2023, has announced the application for Mr. Prasert Nilnate as the 21st candidate for the House of Representatives on a party-list basis. Exit from the announcement of the list of candidates 21st party-list MP of the Chart Pattana Kla Party According to the order of the Supreme Court, black case No. Lor Sor Sor 7/2566, red case No. Lor Sor Sor 41/2566 dated May 13, 2023.-

Source: Thai News Agency