“Wissanu” swept into prison, met “Thaksin”, insisting that the state did not facilitate

“Wissanu” swept into prison, met “Thaksin”, just came to monitor the situation as usual. and urged on safety Ready to confirm that the government did not help facilitate Inmates can apply for royal pardon immediately after receiving their imprisonment. But if it’s too late, it may have a negative effect on reasoning.

Mr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Justice Revealed after meeting with the commander of the Bangkok Special Prison to provide practical guidelines after accepting Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister First day in prison

Mr. Wissanu stated that entering the prison today as acting minister of justice and receive reports from relevant officials did not go to meet Mr. Thaksin And it was found that there were 4 congenital diseases that had to be treated as stated by the doctor. In the past, did not know that Mr. Thaksin sick with COVID-19 and spread down to the lungs until chronically ill But as far as I know, it’s found that the symptoms have improved. Today I did not repeat or order anything in particular.

The illnesses that are being treated has a history of treatment from Singapore and in English Therefore, it takes time to translate the document. Will he be sent to an outside hospital for treatment? Depends on the doctor’s opinion. No opinion from the Ministry of Justice is required. because doctors already have the ability to diagnose illnesses

The request for pardon Prisoners must submit their application through the prison warden. before being sent to the Department of Corrections ministry of justice before sending it to the Prime Minister and the Office of the Privy Council Which will be slower or faster depending on the royal decision In which inmates can file a complaint immediately after receiving the imprisonment. Verify this process is unassisted. or facilitate Mr. Thaksin Because in the past, there were inmates who applied for royal pardon. From the first day of entering the prison, there were many But if the request for a royal pardon is too early May have a negative effect on the description of reasons for requesting royal pardon

As for traveling to follow up on the situation in the prison today confirm that this is normal But because Mr. Thaksin is an important person with many risks especially about safety So had to come in and order myself. for visiting request If the correctional facility is open for visits, they can enter as usual. or visit via video conferencing

When asked about the current criticism in society that Thaksin’s return trip Does this government contribute to facilitation or not? Mr. Wissanu said that the government will go anyway. What are you going to give a lot of help? It’s 5:00 p.m. today.

Will there be a new government at all? Mr. Wissanu said, “Probably” and when asked to repeat that Has the government collected the goods? Mr. Wissanu said that the items had already been collected earlier. But as I said Because you asked the government to help and prepare what the government is going to go anyway.

