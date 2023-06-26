WillScot Mobile Mini Unveils Innovation in Space Management – PRORACK™

WillScot Mobile Mini’s PRORACK

PHOENIX, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, including mobile office and portable storage containers, today announced PRORACK, a proprietary space management solution aimed at delivering unparalleled organization, productivity, and efficiency in storage containers used on job sites and projects across a variety of industries.

PRORACK is a new solution of adjustable surfaces that can be configured as a workstation, pipe rack, tool organization, or general material storage – or a combination of these formations, all at once. Each storage shelf of the three-tiered unit is fully collapsible and can accommodate up to 300 lbs. of working load capacity per shelf. PRORACK can be scaled with additional racks and adjusted quickly and easily to accommodate evolving space needs throughout the life of a project.

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “WillScot Mobile Mini delivers total space solutions to our customers. With our PRORACK offering, customers can optimize their temporary storage space like never before. PRORACK saves users valuable time and resources at the beginning of their projects and can reduce equipment losses and damage that come with a disorganized, inefficient workspace. Safe, durable, and reusable by design, this product eliminates the need for customers to build or purchase solutions that are otherwise landfilled at the conclusion of the project. PRORACK is the newest purpose-built solution that enables our customers to make their temporary space productive and ready to work the moment they start their projects.”

PRORACK is the latest addition to the carefully curated offering of WillScot Mobile Mini turnkey Value-Added Products and Services – or Essentials – that includes furnishings and fixtures, security, insurance, and more. Essentials make temporary spaces functional immediately upon delivery. PRORACK was designed after significant research and development, taking into account the experiences of customers who use temporary storage units. The patent pending PRORACK also meets the highest standards of the Business & Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

PRORACK is available now in select WillScot Mobile Mini branches in the U.S. and Canada, with plans for expansion in additional markets.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

