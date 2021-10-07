WM’s independently reviewed system provides the fully-functional and globally operational structures and processes as proposed by John Maynard Keynes at the Bretton Woods Conference – and provide the key to reform the Global Financial System

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey and NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Telephony Company Webtel.mobi (“WM”) spent several years creating its first operational platform – Platform 1 – which was made live in 2009.

On completion, Platform 1 already had within it all of the components and processes of Keynes’s proposed International Clearing Union and Bancor – the proposed pillars of a post-WW2 new and stable Global Financial System.

However, to fully confirm and refine the system’s capacities, processes, and the thousands of requirements to ensure a safe, stable, legal, and fit-for-purpose Global Financial System in a regulatorily compliant environment – WM spent the next nine years until 2018 in fully operational global testing with limited user groups worldwide.

Thereafter, from 2018 to 2021, WM rebuilt its system in its entirety to incorporate into its new Platform 2 all the required refinements identified during the operational testing phase. WM’s Platform 2 was made fully operational for unrestricted global operations in Q3 2021.

The top-level characteristics of the WM System include the following:

It is a fully 21st Century version of Keynes’s proposed International Clearing Union – powered by an Artificial Intelligence Complex Adaptive System. It functions within the telecommunications Sector – as does SWIFT. It has within it all components of a fully functional Global Financial System – with over 40 Primary Facilities – of which its TUV Digital Currency is only one. These 40 Primary Facilities function together within the Complex Adaptive System in a manner enabling convergence to arise in respect of their use. That is, although they are all primarily Telephony-Support Facilities, the Complex Adaptive System enables them, when working together, to facilitate or acquire dual-use capacities, which in turn enables them to act as substitute processes, products, activities, or instruments that can be used for virtually every transaction type that exists. WM’s Platform 2 is not a product or service, it is a System, which has hundreds of products, services and instruments which further facilitate thousands of derivative uses. All these products, services and instruments are provided from a single global unitary System and Platform, which has the highest standards of security and reliability, the fastest transactions speeds, permanent and 100% liquidity, functioning 24/7/365, worldwide. It also provides all these services at either ultra-low cost or zero cost due to its optimized structure. It provides these services without threatening the stability of any of the primary pillars of the current Global Financial System, or infringing on the sole rights of Central Banks or States regarding their Monetary Policy, Money Supply or Currency Sovereignty. The functioning system also – from theoretical and academic perspectives – potentially disproves, proves, or establishes several economic theories and/or laws.

Other than the 30+ thorough due diligences by external parties that WM underwent during its period of fully operational testing and refinement, it also invited the Levy Economics Institute of Bard Colleague – one of the most authoritative Economics Research Organizations in the world – to review its Platform 2.

This review resulted in the Levy Economics Institute’s Head of Research – Professor Jan Kregel – authoring five Research Papers on the WM System, in which he independently described the capacities of the WM Global System, and confirmed its similarity to Keynes’s proposed International Clearing Union (Note: Links to these research reports appear in the “Resources” section of this article).

Although the capacities of the WM System have resulted in it having immense value, this is rather a by-product of the System’s capacities – and was not the primary reason for its creation.

The primary reason was to create a system that positively impacted all people’s lives, by giving them access to reliable and safe, intermediary-free, essential and utility-level services, at ultra-low cost or zero cost. In order to do so, it was necessary to create a system that replicated and reformed – but did not disturb – the current Global Financial System; which WM has now done. Consequently, WM conducts itself with complete transparency.

This is because, firstly, WM follows an “Evolution not Revolution” approach in respect of assisting any entities that require advice on reform of existing structures or processes within the Global Financial or Economic System.

Secondly, it will not be possible for any entity – even with unlimited resources and a detailed roadmap – to replicate the WM System for at least a decade if not longer, and WM is therefore very secure in its situation.

As was stated by Professor Kregel in his Research Paper “New Dimensions for the TUV in the Webtel.mobi System” in June 2021:

“…the WM system represents and provides virtually all capacities (and/or the ability to replicate virtually all capacities) of the existing global financial system. Moreover, it provides them in a more secure, more rapid, less costly and centrally managed manner. The WM system therefore represents an operational and fully functioning global financial system, which does not reform the existing one, but rather functions in parallel to it, and has the capacity to replace it.”

The WM System and its Facilities do not represent aspirational, planned, or hoped-for outcomes.

Rather, the System and its Facilities – and all their attributes – are tested, proven, due diligence, completed and fully operational fact and reality worldwide.

Resources:

Media Contact:

Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com

Interview with Professor Jan Kregel on the Capacities of the WM System:

https://youtu.be/XYBrCikUhn8

Research Paper – Another Bretton Woods Reform Moment: Let us look seriously at the Clearing Union

https://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/ppb_154.pdf

Research Paper – Keynes’s Clearing Union is Alive and Well and Living in Your Mobile Phone

https://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/pn_21_1.pdf

Research Paper – The Economic Problem: From Barter to Commodity Money to Electronic Money

https://www.levyinstitute.org/ pubs/wp_982.pdf

Research Paper – Money and Credit: Potential Expansion of the WM System

https://webtel.mobi/media/ info/money-and-credit- potential-expansion-of-the-wm- system-april-2021.pdf

Research Paper – New Dimensions for the TUV in the Webtel.mobi System

https://webtel.mobi/media/ info/new-dimensions-for-the- tuv-in-the-webtelmobi-system. pdf

Related article on the WM System:

https://tinyurl.com/yez4x9bf (English Translation)

https://tinyurl.com/5aa3pjnc (Greek Original)

