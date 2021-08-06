Village Ministry eyes tourist villages’ revival after COVID-19

The Ministry of Village, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration is hoping for a revival of the tourist village once the COVID-19 pandemic is over to support the people’s economy.

“We have hope for the pandemic to be over soon and tourism becoming one of the primary sectors to support economic activities so that the nation’s economy and the people can recover,” the ministry’s Director General of Villages Development Sugito said in a written statement received here, Friday.

The development of tourist villages has several benefits, among which are increasing the quality of life for the village inhabitants and preservation of culture due to job creation, according to Sugito.

“The principle behind the development of sustainable tourist villages is that it needs to provide economic benefit to the people,” he explained while serving as a speaker in Village Academy online class.

During the online class, he also explained that the people need to be actively involved with the tourist village and maintain values, norms, habits, as well as cultures in the respective villages.

In addition, the development of tourist villages can also increase the presence of small and medium industries, Sugito also mentioned.

“Tourist villages development also serves as a promotion center for local products,” he elaborated.

During COVID-19, the tourism sector is among the sectors that have been impacted. Thus, enacting a policy to manage a tourist village during COVID-19 is a step forward in handling the problems of the tourism sector, Sugito added.

To this end, the management of tourist villages needs to comply with a strict health protocol while also preserving the cleanliness of the environment, he noted.

“I hope and pray all of us can avoid COVID-19,” Sugito remarked.

Source: Antara News