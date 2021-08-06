Social Affairs Ministry to distribute sewing machines to Papuans

The Ministry of Social Affairs has said it will distribute sewing machines to Papua residents to support their economic empowerment ahead of the 20th National Games in October.

“We will teach Papuan children skills to sew T-shirts and souvenirs that can be displayed at the 20th National Games in October 2021. I will bring several sewing machines to Papua,” Social Minister Tri Rismaharini informed in a press release issued by the ministry here on Friday.

The ministry has received the aid package of 100 units of sewing machines on Friday. The aid would be used to enhance Papuans’ productive activities, she added.

“I believe the aid of these sewing machines is very useful especially during the pandemic. Thank you to the distributors of Singer sewing machines who are inspired to provide assistance,” she remarked.

She said the sewing machine aid would be distributed to residents belonging to the marginal groups, including scavengers.

“The sewing machines will also be distributed to scavengers because some of them have sewing skills. They can produce masks that we will buy later, and then we can give the masks to people in need,” she added.

“Through the effort, the Ministry of Social Affairs is seeking to empower people from the marginalized groups, such as the homeless, scavengers, and people with disabilities by providing vocational education facilities for them,” she explained.

The ministry said it has set up ATENSI Creation Centers (SKA) in several regions to provide psychological and social guidance, vocational training, and entrepreneurial coaching to people from the marginal groups.

The SKAs have been set up at the Bekasi Pangudi Luhur Social Rehabilitation Center, Kartini Center for Social Rehabilitation of People with Intellectual Disabilities at Temanggung district, Antasena Social Rehabilitation Center for Children In Need of Special Protection at Magelang City, Bogor Ciungwanara Center, Jakarta Mulyajaya Center, Makassar Toddopuli Center, Bali Mahatmiya Center, Mataram Paramita Center, Bengkulu Dharma Guna Center, and Palu Nipotowe Center, the ministry informed.

Source: Antara News