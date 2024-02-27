Tuxera Expands Collaboration With Microsoft on New SMB Licensing Solution

The new agreement allows Tuxera to provide customers SMB technology along with an SMB license from Microsoft in a single solution.

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Tuxera is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft through a new Server Message Block (SMB) partner agreement. The agreement enables innovative business solutions for customers by allowing Tuxera to provide SMB technology and an SMB patent license from Microsoft in one competitively priced solution.

"Currently we see huge demand for unstructured data from different industries and use cases. We see media and entertainment with a growing need of collaboration with very large video contents, healthcare with requirements on large imaging contents for AI scenarios, and many more require fast file transfers that we provide," says Antti Alila, VP Enterprise Business at Tuxera. "Having compliant software solutions including patents, business critical support, and future innovation is highly welcome in this market."

"Building on top of our strong collaboration with Tuxera, this agreement enables customers to focus on file sharing scenarios and innovations using compliant, quality solutions for SMB file transfer," says Rob Kowal, Director of IP Licensing at Microsoft.

SMB is the native Microsoft protocol used to share files over a local area network, virtual private network, and cloud-based solutions. It is widely adopted worldwide, thanks in part to Window’s global reach. According to Statista, about 70% of the global desktop operating systems use Windows.

SMB is common in mixed environments due to its interoperability. It allows seamless file transfer between Windows and non-Windows-based operating systems, as well as between many different types of devices.

This new agreement lowers any perceived hassle or barriers for licensing SMB technology. It also adds significant value for customers who use Fusion File Share by Tuxera, which provides the fastest and most reliable access to shared file resources and enterprise-grade features unique among SMB implementations using Linux.

Tuxera is the only company to offer a fully licensed, high-availability, cloud-scale SMB solution for enterprise storage requirements, as well as SMB for embedded devices.

Tuxera has been collaborating with Microsoft from 2009 onward and is also a designated licensing aggregator for exFAT technology since 2019. This new agreement builds on earlier cooperation with Microsoft to develop and release a product based on Microsoft’s SMB technology, Fusion File Share by Tuxera.

More information about Microsoft’s licensing program is available at their Tech Licensing programs page. To learn more about combining SMB technology and licensing in one solution, please contact sales@tuxera.com.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. Our software is at the core of products used all around the world, including phones, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms. Tuxera’s customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity and accessibility, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera’s headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

