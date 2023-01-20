Transoft Solutions Announces New CEO and Other Leadership Updates

Executive level changes to bolster global operations for the transportation software company

Ben van Leest & Peter McIntyre

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transoft Solutions, developers of productivity-enhancing software and services for aviation, civil infrastructure, transportation and traffic safety industries, announced the promotion of Daniel Shihundu to CEO, along with a number of executive level changes effective January 2023.

With this appointment, Mr. Shihundu will assume the leadership of Transoft Solutions’ global business operations with a focus on growth, building high-performing teams, and driving technical innovation to better serve our clients.

Mr. Shihundu joined Transoft Solutions in 2007 as Senior Civil Engineer and oversaw the forming of Transoft’s first Product Management team. He has held progressively senior roles, including Senior Vice President of Civil & Transportation before being appointed to President in 2021.

Milton Carrasco will be stepping back from his role as CEO into the position of Chair, board of directors. As co-founder of Transoft, Mr. Carrasco led the company from a Richmond-based business to become a top transportation software company with a global presence and an impressive product portfolio spanning aviation, civil & transportation, and traffic safety industries. The company originated in 1991 when Mr. Carrasco launched its first product, AutoTURN, which was borne from his master’s thesis “Computerized Vehicle-Turning Simulation: An Interactive Application”.

“I have every confidence that Daniel will be successful in carrying the torch as Transoft’s CEO and ensuring the company’s continued growth and success, given his years of embracing the Transoft culture, his sound leadership and methodical approach.” said Mr. Carrasco. “I look forward to seeing Transoft continue to evolve and grow under his leadership.”

New Leadership Appointments to Bolster Operations

Ben van Leest has been promoted from Senior Vice President, Aviation to Executive Vice President, Business Units. He will oversee all three business units, including Aviation, Civil & Transportation, and Traffic Safety. Mr. van Leest joined Transoft Solutions when Simtra was acquired in 2014. Throughout his career with Transoft, he has led key acquisitions and the development of our Aviation software offerings and enhancing our existing portfolio.

Peter McIntyre has been promoted from Senior Vice President, APAC to Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing and will now oversee Corporate and Digital Marketing, as well as the Regional Sales & Marketing teams. Mr. McIntyre joined Transoft in 2006 and is an accomplished leader and industry veteran with nearly 20 years of sales, marketing and operations experience in software.

“I look forward to working alongside Transoft’s talented and dedicated leadership team to continue our mission to build the most trusted, innovative, and intelligent transportation software and provide outstanding service for our users,” said Mr. Shihundu. “These important organizational changes will result in better collaboration and greater accountability for decisions within the company. Together, we will keep moving forward with sustainable growth that benefits stakeholders and the regions in which we operate – all while staying true to our core company values, such as respect, collaboration, professionalism, and compassion.”

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, Spain, and China. For more information on Transoft’s range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com

Contact Information:

Jeannine Sheares

Corporate Marketing Director

j.sheares@transoftsolutions. com

16043966472

Related Images





Image 1: Ben van Leest & Peter McIntyre

Ben van Leest & Peter McIntyre were promoted to bolster global operations at Transoft



Image 2: Daniel Shihundu, Ben van Leest & Peter McIntyre

Daniel Shihundu, Ben van Leest & Peter McIntyre in new leadership roles at Transoft Solutions to bolster global operations

Image 3: Daniel Shihundu and Milton Carrasco

Long-time Transoft Solutions CEO & founder Milton Carrasco steps down and welcomes Daniel Shihundu to helm the organization

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8732311