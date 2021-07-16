Tourist villages emblematic of Indonesia’s economic revival: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Tourist villages are a symbol of Indonesia’s economic revival since their development would have positive impacts on the welfare of local communities, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated.

“The recent tourism trend has shown that tourist village is Indonesia’s tourism future and the symbol of our economic revival,” Uno remarked during an online technical guidance and workshop of the 2021 Indonesian Tourism Village Award (ADWI) here on Friday.

The ministry will fully support the development of tourism villages since it creates jobs and offers economic benefits to the public amid the pandemic, according to the minister.

“We will work all out at the ministry to promote tourist villages since they can create as many jobs as possible and will be impartial and fair to people of the lower middle class segment currently seeking economic benefits amid the pandemic,” he stressed.

He also urged stakeholders to play an important role in collaborating with each other in the 3C framework — competence, commitment, and champions — as well as to create programs that are right on target, right on benefit, and on time.

Uno emphasized that the ministry will expedite potential development of tourism villages in collaboration with villages, development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration ministry as well as other ministries and institutions. “Thus, we can realize a prosperous and just Indonesia. It is not Indonesia that builds the villages, but villages that build Indonesia. This our joint efforts to preserve the potential cultures and local wisdom values,” Jakarta’s former deputy governor stated.

At a similar event, the ministry’s deputy of destination and infrastructure development Vinsesius Jemadu noted that one of the government’s efforts to realize qualified, competitive, and sustainable development of tourist villages is by holding the 2021 ADWI.

The 2021 ADWI aims at designating tourist villages as world-class, competitive, and sustainable tourist destinations that are able to boost local development, people’s welfare, and tourism promotion events to either local or international travelers.

“We expect that the ADWI can encourage industrial players of the tourism and creative economy sector to develop tourist villages to support a strong, resilient, and resurgent economy,” Jemadu affirmed.

Apart from the 2021 ADWI, in a bid to demonstrate the government’s commitment in developing tourist villages, it has run a certification program on sustainable tourist village under which 60 tourist villages will receive certification this year.

Source: Antara News