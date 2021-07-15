COVID-19: 2,300 vaccinated at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Air Force Base

Badung (ANTARA) – The I Gusti Ngurah Rai Air Force Base in Badung, Bali Province, has continued to intensify its COVID-19 vaccination drive for local residents, with 2,300 people inoculated so far, an official said.

“Until yesterday, the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Air Force Bases had administered COVID-19 vaccines to at least 2,300 people,” the air force base’s commander, Colonel Reza RR Sastranegara, said here Thursday.

The I Gusti Ngurah Rai Air Force Base fully supports the government’s endeavors to halt the spread of coronavirus infections through vaccination drives, he added.

“Therefore, the society needs to be educated on the importance of vaccinations to achieve herd immunity and alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in Indonesia,” Sastranegara said.

Based on data from the vaccination drive conducted on Wednesday (July 14, 2021), 300 adult residents had received the AstraZeneca shots, while 30 children in the 12-17 age group had received Sinovac jabs, he informed.

The vaccination drive at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Air Force Base will continue till July 20, 2021 by involving the air force base’s 10 vaccinators and 11 vaccinators from the Ukracena Student Regiment of the Udayana University, Bali, he said.

He hoped the number of vaccinators would be sufficient to meet the positive response to vaccinations in Bali.

“High awareness among local residents to be vaccinated is shown by their queues to register to receive their vaccine here. We hope the service we provide will satisfy the citizens’ need (to be vaccinated),” Sastranegara remarked.

According to the Bali COVID-19 Task Force, as of July 14, 2021, some 2,765,762 Bali residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 770,110 others have received the second shots.

Source: Antara News