Tourist and creative villages are important contributors to creating jobs and boosting the people’s prosperity that will support the nation’s economic revival, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said.

Through a press statement here on Wednesday, Uno believes that the economy of tourist villages or creative villages tended to grow faster as compared to non-tourist villages.

Through tourism-related activities, tourist villages are capable of improving the socio-economic conditions of villages.

To this end, the ministry will collaborate with the Central Board of Indonesian Village Government Association (DPP APDESI) in an effort to develop tourist villages and creative villages to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination.

In addition, it will make Indonesia’s tourism competitive, sustainable, and capable of driving the people’s prosperity.

Sandiaga urged APDESI to provide opportunities for the younger generation in tourist villages and creative villages to expand economic opportunities and to increase revenue.

Furthermore, agrotourism is one of the sectors that the minister is keen to develop.

To this end, he expects villages within the APDESI to develop this sector, so that food materials from villages could be delivered to culinary entrepreneurs in cities.

Meanwhile, Head of DPP APDESI Surtawijaya lauded the programs by the ministry that prioritize development of tourist and creative villages.

“We, from the villages, require support, both in terms of guidance and access, to promote villages that have tourism and creative economy potential. We hope to be able to synergize with the ministry in this,” he noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Village, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration expressed optimism for the revival of tourist villages once the COVID-19 pandemic was over in order to support the people’s economy.

Source: Antara News