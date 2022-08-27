Three ministers campaign for road safety in Yogyakarta

Jakarta Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi campaigned for road safety in Yogyakarta on Saturday.

During the campaign organized by the Transportation Ministry, the three ministers reminded drivers, especially bikers, to pay attention to safety aspects while driving, considering that the majority of road accidents involve motorcycle riders.

“I support this activity. The road safety campaign is very important for all of us because the (number of) human lives (lost) on the road due to traffic accidents is far greater than the victims of COVID-19, and far above the average for other diseases,” Minister Mahfud said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sumadi noted that around 73 percent of road accidents involve motorcycles.

“The majority of those who get into accidents are youths. This activity is a small step for us to continue to remind the people about the importance of paying attention to driving safety aspects,” he said.

He pointed out that the high number of accidents involving motorcycle riders is due to lack of awareness among bikers regarding safety, especially on the use of helmets, safe driving methods (setting a speed limit and not using a cellphone while driving), carrying the necessary documentation such as driving and vehicle licenses, and ensuring the engine is in good condition, among others.

Source: Antara News