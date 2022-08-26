Kanine Group Launches Dog Apparel, Accessories and Home Products With Boss Dog Accessories, Warner Brothers’ DC League of Super-Pets and Kanine Brands

Kanine Brand

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kanine Pets World Limited, a subsidiary of Kanine Group, launches today (International Dog Day) on www.kanine.com products for dogs, which will include apparel (hoodies, padded jackets, bomber jackets, sweaters, polo shirts etc), accessories (collars, leashes and harnesses, bags), home products (beds, bowls, mats, travel bags etc) and toys for the brands BOSS Dog Accessories, DC League of Super-Pets and its own brand Kanine with many more international brands to follow.

“We’re so excited to launch kanine.com and to redefine the ecosphere of premium pet products for pawrents and their furbies. Kanine’s journey to bring something to everyone starts today with premium fashion such as BOSS Dog Accessories, superhero power such as DC League of Super-Pets and our own collection of Kanine products. This is only the beginning and we have a very strong pipeline of new and exciting brands and products to come. We’re very much looking forward to expanding the Kanine ecosphere,” says Samuel Wong, CEO and CFO, Kanine Group.

“It’s so amazing to launch Kanine.com, which will be the go-to place for dogs’ premium fashion and lifestyle products. I’ve worked with many of our partners on their adult and kids lines before and it’s amazing to now be able to add pets to the family! Our own Kanine brand is the quintessential ‘mini me’ brand for dogs so you can dress your pups in the same fashion colours and styles you wear yourself,” stated Sean Coxall, CMO, Kanine Group.

BOSS Dog Accessories launches with its first Fall Winter 2022 collection with a premium collection of fashionable dog apparel that ties with the BOSS adult wear designs and colours. The products are available worldwide in the online stores hugoboss.com and kanine.com, as well as in selected BOSS Stores, department stores and pet stores.

The “DC League of Super-Pets” range launches with Warner Bros. Pictures releasing the film in theaters only. The products are available in the greater Asia region on kanine.com, as well as in selected department stores and pet stores.

The Kanine range is a collection of fashionable dog apparel and accessories that have a preppy feel based on primary colours that match consumers’ lifestyle, enabling their dogs to have the same ‘mini me’ look as them. The collection of accessories such as collars, harnesses, and leads cater to small to large dogs with a versatile yet stylish look.

About Kanine Group:

Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com, an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products, including apparel, accessories and home products for pets. Follow Kanine on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r and LinkedIn.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Sean Coxall

Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: sean@kanine.com

WEBSITE : https://www.kanine.com

LINKEDIN: KANINE-INT

INSTAGRAM: BRAND_KANINE

FACEBOOK: BRANDKANINE

TWITTER: BRAND_KANINE

